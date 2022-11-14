Zack Dickeson has won a state silver medal in his first year of competition.
Representing Wodonga Little Athletics Centre at the Victoria State Combined Events Championships in Melbourne, he recorded 989 points in the pentathlon to finish on the podium.
Dickeson, competing in the under-9 category, was sixth in the 60m hurdles, seventh in the 100m, 13th in the long jump and 10th in the discus to leave himself 10th overall with one event remaining.
And he produced a storming run in his 800m heat to leave his rivals behind and charge up the final leaderboard.
"We told him to give it his all and he led the whole way round," WLAC secretary Anthea Mulholland said.
"He's coming home with a medal from his first ever state event so I'm sure he'll be very proud of himself."
Oliver Boddenberg, one of the other Wodonga athletes, finished sixth in a very strong U14 group, recording personal bests in both the 100m and long jump.
