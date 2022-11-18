Combining history with modern living

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 4
Unparalleled in terms of scale, design and luxury, this remarkable home is a brilliant collaboration of federation architecture fused with contemporary ease.
This sweeping family estate is set in the heart of Central Albury on a double title spanning about 1,998-square-metres.
Defined by its distinctive grand scale position, welcoming entry and glorious landscaped gardens, the picturesque property creates an irresistible first impression.
Once inside, the soaring ceilings, exquisite leadlight windows, elaborate bay window and gracious proportions are simply unforgettable.
With a generous sweep of windows framing the green, leafy outlook, among the home's standout inclusions are an inviting lounge room, gourmet kitchen appointed with marble benches, premium integrated appliances, and a light-filled dining area.
Versatile accommodation comprises of a stunning main bedroom with built-in robes and lavish marble ensuite, two additional bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes accompanied by the elegant main bathroom.
Further towards the eastern end of the home, is the guest wing, boasting a fourth bedroom, third bathroom and second living area with direct access to the exceptionally private backyard featuring a wonderful, elevated tree-top deck.
Back inside, downstairs offers an additional living zone, the ideal space for either a home gym, theatre room or children's retreat.
This level also includes a home office, spacious laundry (plus laundry chute), a storage room and wine cellar.
Outside, the garden paints a beautiful picture, offering a superb story of the home's history.
The warmer months are complemented by the in-ground salt-chlorinated swimming pool and spa. There's also a four-car garage which could act as a workshop, storage space for boats, caravans, or toys.
Modern extras include electric cast iron gates, entry intercom system, security cameras and alarm system, 8Kw solar panels, ducted gas heating, ducted evaporative cooling and 12-station irrigation system.
This home is close to restaurants, cafes, bars, sporting clubs, galleries, shops and more. A pathway at the back gate connects to a network of shady river walks and bike trails.
