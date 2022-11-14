The Border Mail
Albury Council backs 14-year housing strategy, places it on public exhibition

By Ted Howes
November 15 2022 - 4:00am
A draft strategy to improve housing in Albury has been placed on public exhibition.

A strategy to address housing issues in Albury over the next 14 years was endorsed and received at Monday night's council meeting.

