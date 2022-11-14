A strategy to address housing issues in Albury over the next 14 years was endorsed and received at Monday night's council meeting.
Speaking for the endorsement, councillors Jessica Kellahan and David Thurley said the document was vital to "send a clear message" to the state, with Cr Thurley describing current government housing as "a disgrace".
The Draft Albury Local Housing Strategy includes a review of community engagement. Findings include infrastructure, facilities and community services, especially green space provision, are not keeping pace with new housing developments
The document found: "More housing is needed ... to meet the differing needs of occupants, particularly disability housing, seniors and aged-care housing, student housing and housing for people who are migrating here for employment
"Current planning rules are not adequately addressing the social and environmental impacts of population and housing growth."
The strategy includes details of an online poll conducted on the council's website from November last year to March which gathered 48 responses.
It asked, "what is the greatest housing issue facing Albury?"
"The results indicate there is a clear preference for the local housing strategy to focus on matters of housing affordability (53 per cent) and housing diversity (29 per cent)," the survey revealed.
The survey found 10 per cent of respondents were concerned with the quality of homes while only 8 per cent rated availability of land to build new houses as a key issue.
The strategy reported: "Albury's social housing stock is ageing and is no longer meeting the needs of residents. There is a major shortfall in social housing designed for one and two person households. More people are ending up on waitlists for social housing, with average wait times currently between two and five years for most dwelling types."
The motion to place the draft on public exhibition for at least 42 days was carried unanimously.
