Border golf products Marcus Fraser and Zach Murray posted top 10 finishes at the $250,000 Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links on Sunday.
The pair tied for seventh on seven-under par, two shots behind four-way leaders Andrew Martin, Adam Bland, Brett Coletta and Lincoln Tighe.
Martin won a five-hole playoff on the par-five, 18th hole at the Links' Open Course.
Wodonga-raised Murray fired a superb five-under par on the opening day, while ex-Corowa-based Fraser posted the same score on day two.
He shot 74 in the final round, while Murray fired 72.
The Australian season continues with the $250,000 Queensland PGA Championship, starting Thursday.
The 'big two' of Australian golf will then be held on successive weeks, starting with the $2 million Australian PGA at Royal Queensland on November 24.
IN OTHER SPORT:
The $1.7 million Australian Open will be shared between Victoria and Kingston Heath.
