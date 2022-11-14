The Ovens and Murray, Hume and Tallangatta leagues have held initial discussions about avoiding a repeat of this year's grand final clash.
Officials from all three leagues met last month after the Hume and TDFL deciders were played on the same day this season for what is believed to be the first time in more than five decades
Both leagues had rookie presidents with Phil Bouffler replacing Brendan I'Anson and Jarrod Stephenson taking over from Rex Gray.
Bouffler said he was confident common sense would prevail next year.
Traditionally the TDFL decider is held in mid September followed by the Hume league the following Saturday and the O&M on the day after.
The AFL grand final is then staged the following weekend.
"Officials from the three leagues got together a couple of weeks ago and had tentative draws and when they wanted to play their grand finals," Bouffler said.
"I think at this early stage we will be able to avoid a clash again which is a fantastic result for all the leagues involved.
"We agreed at the meeting on tentative dates and I can't see any reason why that would change.
"The Hume league is going to start the week after Easter which should be good."
Stephenson said all three leagues should be able to play their grand finals on their traditional dates.
"The grand finals next year should work out how they have traditionally in the past," Stephenson said.
"The clash shouldn't be an issue going forward based on the information that we have got so far."
Bouffler said the Hume league is close to releasing next year's draw and was just waiting to hear back from three of the league's four merged clubs as to what venue they want to play home matches.
"The draw is basically done except for those merged clubs and where they want to play their home games," he said.
The Hume league also clashed with the Riverina Football league grand final this year.
Bouffler said ideally he hoped that RFL could revert back to a Sunday grand final next year`
"I have spoken to Michael Irons who is the chairman of the RFL board and it looks like there is potentially a clash there again next year," he said.
"We are hoping the RFL can maybe go back to Sunday to avoid a clash which was the case in the past.
"There are quite a few footy fans at the northern end that like to attend both grand finals if possible.
"I've only had an initial discussion with Michael and I'm not too sure what's going to happen yet."
Bouffler said the Hume league salary cap would remain at $80,000 next year.
