Tallangatta and Hume league grand finals set to be played on different weekends next year

By Brent Godde
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 2:30pm
League officials are confident after meeting recently that there won't be a repeat of the Hume and TDFL grand finals clashing again next year.

The Ovens and Murray, Hume and Tallangatta leagues have held initial discussions about avoiding a repeat of this year's grand final clash.

