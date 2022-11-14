Lavington fears representative all-rounder Nathan Brown suffered a serious injury against Corowa on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Brown grabbed at his Achilles while running in to bowl at the Panthers' No. 2 Oval.
He's represented Riverina and is one of the zone's most damaging batters, while he's also a fine medium-fast bowler.
Meanwhile, Brown's older sibling Ryan is thriving after being pushed up the ladder.
A NSW Country quick, Brown has spent most of his career in the lower order at both club and rep level, but played superbly in making 36 at No. 5 against Corowa, sharing a 68-run stand with opener Sam O'Connor.
"Ryan's been very vocal over his senior cricket about how good a bat he is, how easy it is to make runs, but it's down the order when he's facing the old ball and it doesn't do anything," O'Connor joked.
"He's been given a chance up the order and he batted fantastically, he made it actually look easier than most."
Brown struck a six and three boundaries and, along with O'Connor's unbeaten 51, they were the only scores above 13.
O'Connor batted the entire 44 overs and just to show he can 'take the mickey' out of himself as quickly as he can with team-mates, he was quizzed on the sheet anchor role.
"In the end I did, I couldn't get going, it was a lack of ability for me the reason I couldn't score any quicker," he laughed.
The likeable club president is the association's top prankster and he wasn't going to let Chris Galvin get away with the 'golden arm' moniker after he won the match by snaring the final two wickets from only four deliveries with the visitors needing just 10 runs.
"He's very happy in calling himself 'The Iceman'," he quipped.
"He's one that does practice death bowling, it's not a fluke, he's done it more than once."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Galvin represented Riverina last summer.
