Floodwater has inundated Corowa-Rutherglen's home ground as the Murray River continues to rise.
These images, shared by the Roos on Monday, show the huge volume of water which has seeped into the club rooms at John Foord Oval.
Last week, volunteers filled sandbags in an effort to keep the floods at bay but there was to be no stopping the force of nature.
"Unfortunately our clubrooms have been inundated and the river is still rising," the club posted.
"It's a tough time but we know we have a great community to support us when it subsides!"
