The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Photos

Corowa-Rutherglen's John Foord Oval inundated with floodwater

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:55pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water fills the changing rooms at John Foord Oval.

Floodwater has inundated Corowa-Rutherglen's home ground as the Murray River continues to rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.