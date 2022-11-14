A red alert to avoid touching water at Lake Hume after a toxic blue-green algae outbreak was detected last month has been lifted.
But Water NSW, which regularly tests the water quality for the potentially deadly toxin, said people should still be cautious when considering swimming or other water activities.
"The red alert has been downgraded but people should still use common sense, for example don't be in a hurry to get into some areas of water if it looks murky, but otherwise the danger has diminished," a Water NSW spokesman said.
Blue-green algae usually appear as green paint-like scums on the water. It makes the water appear dirty, green, or discoloured and generally has a strong musky or earthy odour.
The spokesman said heavy rain had caused the water to become rich in nutrients which causes outbreaks of blue-green algae.
People who believe they may have been affected by blue-green algae are advised to seek medical advice.
Previous blue-green algae alerts were issued for Lake Hume last month, in August and May this year, and in December 2021.
Updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by visiting - https://www.waternsw.com.au/water-quality/algae.
