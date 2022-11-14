The Border Mail
Water NSW lifts red alert for blue-green algae contamination

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
Promising tests on water quality at Lake Hume have prompted the downgrading of the blue-green algae red alert issued last month.

A red alert to avoid touching water at Lake Hume after a toxic blue-green algae outbreak was detected last month has been lifted.

