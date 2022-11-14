Zimbabwe international and Albury opener Innocent Kaia will play his last games, at least in the medium term, for the season this weekend in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Kaia played against Australia in a one-day series from late August with the Chevrons just completing their commitments in the T20 World Cup, although he didn't play.
Zimbabwe will host Afghanistan in three ODI's and a Test match.
Kaia made an enormous impact in his initial stint at Albury in 2019-20 as a dashing batter, but COVID prevented overseas players for the next two seasons.
"He's definitely got stronger, you can noticeably see he's been in the gym," co-coach Alex Popko suggested.
"He loves his cricket, he hits thousands of balls, at the Border Bullets (representative team training) he's always into the coaches to see if they can pick up on any changes, he's a sponge for information."
Kaia has struggled to make an impact in his first two games at provincial level.
He scored 15 against North Albury and five against Wodonga last Saturday, although 20 wickets fell for only 226 runs in that game with the wet weather making it extremely difficult for all associations to prepare pitches.
CAW provincial will host a double header this weekend with Albury away to Wodonga Raiders on Saturday and home to Corowa on Sunday.
