Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia will play this week before international duties

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 14 2022 - 2:13pm, first published 1:30pm
Zimbabwe's Innocent Kaia made five runs against Wodonga on Saturday. He will leave after this weekend for international duties and those commitments will dictate when he returns to CAW. Picture by Mark Jesser

Zimbabwe international and Albury opener Innocent Kaia will play his last games, at least in the medium term, for the season this weekend in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

