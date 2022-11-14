Wangaratta City's Kai Lyster is kicking his career into gear, signing for Brunswick Juventus in the Victorian National Premier League Two.
The Devils' youngster was sublime during the 2022 season, with his close-touch dribbling and vast passing range impressing the Melbourne club on trial.
New Wangaratta coach Raff Molinaro said it was unfortunate to not have the 18-year-old at his disposal next season, but was pleased to see him take a forward step with his football.
"You can't blame someone of Kai's ability to want to go to somewhere like Melbourne, moving onto a higher league and continue to develop his skills," he said.
"It's great for the club to have those youngsters spend two or three seasons with us and be able to develop them."
Lyster hit the back of the net eight times for Wangaratta during its most recent campaign, proving to be a key cog in the sides' midfield.
The silky ball-player was previously selected to represent Victoria Country at the 2018 National Championships in Coffs Harbour at under-14 level, and played in Murray United's junior ranks.
He was previously identified to tour Japan as part of the Regional Victoria under-13 squad in 2017.
He's likely to slot into Brunswick's under-21 side, which placed fifth in the 2022 NPL2 season, but will likely get the opportunity to work with first team coach and former Socceroo Fausto De Amicis.
The calibre of competition is certainly a step up from the Albury Wodonga Football Association, but Molinaro believes the youngster is more than capable of taking it in his stride.
"Just playing against bigger boys in the senior men's, as he grows he can get used to that more physical nature of playing football in terms of taking bumps in the midfield and things like that," he said.
"It's obviously benefitted us having someone of his quality, and he can use that experience in AWFA to build on in Melbourne.
"It was great to see a 16, 17, 18-year-old kid look so comfortable playing in the senior side.
"With how he is on the ball, there's not that many juniors that I can remember up to that standard.
"From what I've seen, Kai is definitely one of the better younger players that the club has had the opportunity to field."
However, Molinaro hints there are other talents within Wangaratta's youth stocks who can step up and fill Lyster's shoes in 2023.
"It's great having someone like Kai creating attacking chances, but especially for next season, thinking out of our current squad there are some youngsters in that current situation who I think can fill that role," he said.
"It's just another great opportunity for a young player to step up."
