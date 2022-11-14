YOUR SAY: Parents and grandparents, protect children, put Labor last

Victorian children and teenagers have suffered terribly under the COVID policies of Daniel Andrews. First, they lost 262 days of classroom teaching and being with their classmates. Secondly, they had to endure two years of wearing masks both in class and in the playground, struggling to breathe and understand their teachers, all of which went to crippling their education and leaving them in an anxious state.
And finally they are being saddled with an ever-increasing state debt (up to $165 billion in 2026), created by a premier with no regard that his reckless spending will end up with the state becoming bankrupt.
Parents and grandparents, you must protect your children from another four years of trauma. In the coming election put Labor last, with the Greens, Animal Justice and Reason parties just above them.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Why can't people understand that Albanese government policy is going to make our food security and cost of living crises even worse? Stories like the mother who wanted to keep a tub of yoghurt as a Christmas treat for her child are both tragic and totally unacceptable in our modern society. Likewise, we have an increasing starvation problem in other parts of the world.
As these stories unfold, the Albanese government through its Water Minister Tanya Plibersek announces it will reintroduce water buybacks, which will reduce the capacity of our farmers to grow the food that our nation and the world so desperately needs.
Perhaps the buybacks would be marginally palatable if the water was going to improve the environment, but this will not be the case. Numerous reports, including the Productivity Commission, have highlighted that if we acquire and store more water for the environment it cannot be delivered due to system constraints. In other words, it cannot fit down the rivers and could cause additional flooding. Haven't we seen enough flood damage?
If you are concerned about food security in Australia and starvation around the world, please learn more about the futility of water buybacks. They are strongly opposed by state governments of Labor and Coalition persuasion because they destroy communities (a proven fact) and reduce food supply. Water buybacks are the epitome of bad policy.
