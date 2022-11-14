The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Parents and grandparents, protect children, put Labor last

By Letters to the Editor
November 15 2022 - 9:30am
One reader says he wants to avoid four more years of trauma under Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, pictured here during his visit to Albury last month. Picture by Mark Jesser

Protect children, put Labor last

Victorian children and teenagers have suffered terribly under the COVID policies of Daniel Andrews. First, they lost 262 days of classroom teaching and being with their classmates. Secondly, they had to endure two years of wearing masks both in class and in the playground, struggling to breathe and understand their teachers, all of which went to crippling their education and leaving them in an anxious state.

