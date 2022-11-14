The Border Mail
Corowa and Wahgunyah communities separated as Murray River rises above eight metres

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 14 2022 - 7:38pm, first published 7:30pm
Wahgunyah resident Justine Smith was required to use a kayak to access her home on Barkly Street on Tuesday as floodwater continues to inundate the riverside town. Picture by James Wiltshire

Corowa and Wahgunyah have been split by the rapidly rising Murray River.

