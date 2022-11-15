Students studying allied health will receive on-site work placements and a pathway to postgraduate employment from a new partnership.
The launch was marked with a morning tea event on Monday, with guests Albury mayor Kylie King and Albury MP Justin Clancy welcoming the collaboration between the not-for-profit and the university.
Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renee Leon said both organisations had a commitment to improving remote and regional health outcomes, particularly as shortages in the health and social assistance industry worsened.
"We have Marathon Health on our campus so that students can seamlessly integrate workplace learning with their campus experience," Professor Leon said.
"That will increase the opportunities for practical learning while they are doing their degrees."
Now operating out of the on-campus offices is the Marathon Health national NDIS After Hours Crisis Referral Service, a hotline for people experiencing a crisis who require a disability sector response.
Professor Renee Leon said Marathon Health would benefit from building relationships with students over the course of their degrees, as national demand for health professionals is set to increase from moderate to high over the next five years.
Since 2019 more than one third of Charles Sturt speech pathology, occupational therapy, social work, psychology and human services students who competed workplace education with Marathon Health were later employed by the organisation.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Marathon hopes and expects that it means they will increase their pipeline of students coming to work for them at the end because they, like every other health service provider in Australia, are facing serious workforce shortages," Professor Leon said.
"We are ensuring our regional communities get the health workforce that they need and the educational opportunities that should not depend on a postcode."
Charles Sturt University has worked previously with Marathon Heath at Port Macquarie, Dubbo and Wagga.
Professor Leon said the collaboration would go some way towards addressing regional health inequity by educating and employing recent graduates in the regions.
However, she said more needed to be done to sustain allied health professionals after they graduated.
"The health departments and the commonwealth government need to do their bit by providing enough places for students to study and by making it an attractive workforce to be in at the end."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.