The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Marathon Heath and Charles Sturt University move for next generation of allied health workers

AG
By Alice Gifford
November 16 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University Vice-Chancellor Professor Renee Leon and Marathon Health CEO Ms Megan Callinan at the refurbished offices in Thurgoona. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Students studying allied health will receive on-site work placements and a pathway to postgraduate employment from a new partnership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.