Feisty North Albury wicketkeeper Ben Fulford has opened up on his combative rivalry with Tallangatta's Shoaib Shaikh in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The former IPL batter is capable of destroying an attack.
"I get myself involved with Shoaib pretty heavily, that's always fun for me," he admitted.
"I'm pretty good at getting under people's skins, I had a few whispers to him behind the stumps (on Saturday).
"He's a class bat, anytime you get him cheaply, it's always a bonus. I try to get him a little off his game."
Shaikh was out for 15.
English import John Oswell was the Bushies' star with 101, although North still won.
"He hits the ball straight very well, he's going to be a big problem for a lot of teams," Fulford explained.
"He hit a few nice sixes off Cal (Callum Langlands) over cover, with the ball spinning away, to go inside out over cover, they were great shots."
