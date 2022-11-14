Albury Harness Racing Club has been forced to transfer one of its two scheduled meetings this week to Young.
Tuesday nights meeting will be staged at Young with the race day stalls at Albury affected by the recent rain.
However, AHRC president Paul Brown said Friday's afternoon meeting at the Albury Showgrounds would go ahead as normal.
"We decided in the best interests of participants to transfer Tuesday's meetings to Young and announced that decision before the weekend to give people plenty of notice," Brown said.
"Our track is fine.
"It's mainly because our race day stalls area has been badly affected by the rain.
"Another issue now though is the road closures after the weekend downpour.
"The good news is that we will be racing at Albury on Friday.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I've spoken to Harness Racing NSW and they are happy for the meeting to go ahead at Albury.
"The track is as good at the moment than it has ever been.
"It just the drainage around the stabling area that hasn't been able to cope with the rain."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.