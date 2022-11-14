The Border Mail

Albury Harness Racing Club transfers Tuesday's meeting but will race on Friday

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Brown

Albury Harness Racing Club has been forced to transfer one of its two scheduled meetings this week to Young.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.