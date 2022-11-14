Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial T20 competition starts next week.
There's two pools with six and five teams in Pool A and B respectively.
Tallangatta, Belvoir, North Albury, East Albury, Wodonga and New City make up Pool A.
Matches are set to start on Tuesday, November 22 and will follow over the next three Tuesdays.
The last round will be held on January 10, with the final on Australia Day.
