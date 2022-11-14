The Border Mail

The Donna Scott-trained Snap Book wins at Canberra and pays more than $100 on the NSW TAB

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury trainer Donna Scott landed the biggest price winner of her career at Canberra on the weekend after Snap Book saluted and paid in excess of $100 on the NSW TAB after being well beaten on debut at Benalla the previous week.

Donna Scott landed the biggest upset of her training career after Snap Book saluted at the massive odds of 80/1 at Canberra on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.