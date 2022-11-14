Donna Scott landed the biggest upset of her training career after Snap Book saluted at the massive odds of 80/1 at Canberra on Sunday.
Ridden by Simon Miller, Snap Book notched his first career win from only his second start in the $22,000 Maiden Handicap, (1400m).
The four-year-old gelding was unwanted by punters after being beaten by more than 15-lengths on debut at Benalla a week earlier.
He paid a whopping $139.80 the win and $20.90 the place on the NSW TAB.
Scott said it was easily the longest priced winner of her training career which started in 2008.
"I've had a few horses win for the stable at 50/1 previously but never had one win and paid more than $100 on the tote," Scott said.
Snap Book was trapped wide and came from well back in the field in a slowly run race to make the win even more impressive.
Adding further merit to the win, he scored a dominant victory after winning by more than two lengths.
Scott also had the heavily supported Lensman in the same race which was backed from $1.85 into $1.65 before finishing third with Nick Heywood aboard.
The Albury based trainer revealed Snap Book made the trip to Canberra so Lensman would have a companion.
"Snap Book did go up as a bit of a travel mate for Lensman and the favourite and we obviously thought he was the one to beat," Scott said.
"Simon was happy to stick with Snap Book because he had shown a bit of ability but we thought he might be better once he got over a mile.
"We were just expecting him to be hitting the line late and would have walked away happy with that.
"But he surprised everyone by winning and improved sharply from his debut run at Benalla."
Scott said there were excuses for Snap Book's lacklustre performance at Benalla.
"Simon said in hindsight that he was on the wrong part of the track," she said.
"There was a massive downpour before his race and he didn't handle the conditions.
"But being back on a soft track at Canberra really suited the horse."
Snap Book was bred by well-known local breeder Phil Tobin who is based at Mitta.
"This is the first horse that I have trained for Phil," she said.
"Phil just rang me up out of the blue and we had a bit of a chat and he was happy to send me the horse."
Meanwhile stable star Takissacod is set to resume from a lengthy break this weekend.
Scott has nominated both Takissacod and La Sante for Saturday's standalone meetings at both Kembla Grange and Ballarat.
Takissacod stamped herself as Scott's most talented galloper after winning at Caulfield in Saturday class at the huge odds of 50/1 in February before going for a spell.
She recently trialled at Albury when running fifth of eight runners on an unsuitable heavy (10) surface.
"I've nominated both horses for both venues because they are definitely not wet trackers," Scott said.
