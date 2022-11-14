Young man with history of domestic violence gets jail for assault, intimidation

A Jindera man who a magistrate says at the "very young" age of 22 already has a terrible history of domestic violence has been jailed.
Isaac Baker's victim was so frightened when he attacked her that she felt this, police said, was the moment she "was going to die".
After assaulting her, Baker walked away while warning: "If you ring the cops again then that's it, I'm done with you."
A few weeks later, the woman, then 19, returned to her Gardinia Street, Springdale Heights, home with her two children to find Baker inside.
By doing so he was breaching both his bail and the conditions of an apprehended violence order in force against him.
They immediately argued.
"At some stage," police told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Monday, "the accused located a knife, which the victim normally kept in the couch for her safety, and walked towards the direction of where the victim was standing in the doorway."
She ran out of the house and phoned her mother, in fear for her safety.
Ms McLaughlin imposed an aggregate sentence on Baker, who has already been in custody for three months, of 12 months' jail.
He will be eligible for release on parole on February 13.
That was on charges, to which he pleaded guilty, of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation and three AVO breaches.
However, in a judgment delivered on Monday before sentencing Baker, Ms McLaughlin found charges of intimidation and intentionally choke person without consent not proven.
These charges had gone to a hearing, where the victim gave what Ms McLaughlin found was inconsistent and unreliable evidence.
The court was told, in agreed police facts submitted on sentencing, that the victim, now 20, and Baker had lived in an on-off relationship for two years.
They have a six-month-old daughter together and lived also with her older child, a boy aged two.
On August 13, less than three weeks after being placed on strict bail conditions on two of the charges, Baker went to the Gardinia Street house when he was not permitted to do so.
Baker knocked on the back door and was let inside by the victim, who returned to her room and fell asleep.
She woke to the sound, from the bathroom, of her son crying.
Baker told her he was "cleaning up" after he had an "accident".
She became angry and began yelling at Baker, telling him he wasn't supposed to be in the house.
As she tried to go out the front door he grabbed her by her right arm and pulled her away, causing pain and bruising to her upper forearm.
They scuffled and fell to the floor, with her right shoulder hitting the door frame.
