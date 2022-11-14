The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jindera man warned his victim about 'calling cops' after assault

By Albury Court
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young man with history of domestic violence gets jail for assault, intimidation

A Jindera man who a magistrate says at the "very young" age of 22 already has a terrible history of domestic violence has been jailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.