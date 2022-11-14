The Border Mail
Musikids forced to seek other arrangements after building on Gateway Island is inundated by floodwaters

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
Musikids owner Kathryn Pyle will be unable to use the building for weeks after flooding at Gateway Village on Sunday. Pictures by James Wiltshire

A Gateway Village business which has been under threat from floodwaters for several weeks was inundated on Sunday after the pumps keeping it dry were cut off by a power outage.

