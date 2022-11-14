A North Albury man recently handed a community correction order has once again fronted court for drunken offending.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Matthew Settle he had "a significant number of matters" on his criminal record "that are related to alcohol abuse".
Settle's behaviour was so notorious, police said, he was barred from every licensed premises in the city by the Albury Liquor Accord.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He was warned just over 12 months ago, on being handed a six-month jail term in the community for threatening to bash a taxi driver, that he had no choice but to give up drinking.
His latest offending has had the 34-year-old plead guilty in Albury Local Court to intimidation and to being an excluded person remaining on a licensed premises.
The charges related to an incident on October 14 where he threatened a security guard at the entrance door to The Bended Elbow pub on Dean Street.
This was when a drunken Settle tried to go back into the pub not long after he was kicked out.
"Do you see that window in front of you?" Settle asked the victim.
"Your f---en' head is going to go straight through that."
The guard told Settle to "just move on" so was then asked if he had a family.
Yes, he replied, so Settle issued another threat.
"I'll bring a knife and cut your throat and your family can watch you bleed to death."
The manager earlier found Settle on the upper floor of the pub, about 7.15pm, with a glass of beer.
He was "seriously affected" by alcohol, was told he had to leave and was escorted from the building.
But Settle returned 15 minutes later, loitered in the area and then targeted the worker on the door.
He will be sentenced on December 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.