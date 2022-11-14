The Border Mail
SES warnings: Avoid flooded South Albury areas, Riverina roads closed

By Local News
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:29am, first published 7:30am
Water on the Riverina Highway east of Howlong on Monday proves challenging for drivers. Picture by James Wiltshire

The NSW SES is advising people to avoid South Albury outside the levee, with widespread flooding.

