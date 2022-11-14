It's clear to see what football means to Joseph Muller.
The 17-year-old, fresh from playing 16 senior games for Culcairn, was one of only two Hume League players named in the Murray Bushrangers under-18 pre-season squad.
It was the news Muller had been dreaming of - but he had to contain his joy.
"It meant a lot," Muller said.
"This whole year, I've been thinking about making Bushies.
"I was actually at a Year 12 grad when I found out.
"I was one of the vice-captains for our school so I had to go speak there.
"One of my mates from the Bushies squad said 'congrats, you're in' and I was over the moon.
"I couldn't really celebrate because it was a serious moment, the grad, but I wanted to tell everyone!
"I'd like to play higher footy; the ultimate dream would be playing AFL."
Muller has spent the last six years at Culcairn.
"Footy is pretty much everything to me," Muller explained.
"The only thing I think about is football, especially when I'm at school - I'm always thinking about what's going to happen on the weekend.
"I get a bit anxious sometimes, especially before a seniors game, but I've started getting a bit more used to it.
"Playing a fair bit of seniors this year probably helped getting in that Bushies squad.
"I learned a lot, especially playing some 17s games, coming back from seniors.
"You know how to read the ball more because they teach you ways, you can stay off your man a bit and intercept the ball a bit more.
"They tell you to back yourself in, which is great to know when you're playing with such bigger bodies.
"You see how all the good sides work together, especially Osborne, they're real good with their running and overlapping, which was great to learn off and watch how they play."
The Billabong High School student spent most of his time on a wing in 2022 but was occasionally thrown forward by the Lions.
"Our team was really good in a lot of ways," Muller said.
"The way the team was working together, we were starting to get some good chemistry together, which I enjoyed a fair bit.
"The boys started getting around a bit more, which was great."
Culcairn finished seventh, just four points outside finals, so did Muller expect to play such an integral role at the start of the season?
"I was hoping I did but it was a bit of a surprise that I stayed in for a lot of the year," Muller said.
"I put in more work, which helped keep me in the side.
"I did hope I was going to play most of the year and it turned out to be that way.
"My main position was wing so I'd normally carry the ball and get into the forward 50 or come from the back line and kick it out.
"I was pretty much a handyman to help the midfielders a bit more so they could get on the switch of the ball and have a bit more run."
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla premiership player Ashton Talbot is the other Hume League respresentative in the Bushies squad.
