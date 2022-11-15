Sport doesn't always allow for a happy ending but try telling that to retiring Lavington netballer and coach Millie Fawcett.
On the final day of her playing career, the 28-year-old played in the Ovens and Murray C-grade grand final and helped the Panthers come from behind to beat Albury 37-34 in a thriller.
Fawcett was then courtside as her B-grade side stormed to a 64-44 victory over the Tigers.
As scripts go, it was near-perfect after 10 years involved with the club.
"I've said it all along: Lavington just feels like home," Fawcett said.
"It always has.
"The people there are so inviting and they've set the culture up for the warm and welcoming place that it is.
"I've got lifelong friends, three of my closest girlfriends I played with at Lavington.
"That's what I always used to say to any player: Lavington, to me, just feels like home, and who wants to leave home?
"It's been addictive, it's not been hard to twist my arm to get back there every year and it was a really hard decision to finish up.
"But we were at a point in our family, my husband and three young children, my son's starting to do his own sport, I'm part of a band now and we're doing gigs almost every weekend, so it was too much.
"I was out of the house every night, either doing band practice or training, Saturday I was playing netball and Saturday night or Sunday I was doing gigs.
"Unfortunately, you can't do everything so I had to make a decision.
"The band's only just started up this year and I've been a part of Lavington for 10 years.
"I don't know if it's a forever retirement, I think playing definitely it is but will I go back there and coach one day?
"Absolutely, but right now, I couldn't do everything.
"It was a hard decision.
"Sometimes, when people leave clubs, it's because something's happened or they're moving away but I'm still here, I'm still close to the club, there's just not enough hours in the day."
The raw emotions of grand final day are still fresh in the memory.
Fawcett, having only agreed to play C-grade as a fill-in at the start of the season, soon became a regular in the side and played three-quarters of the decider on home soil.
"We were underdogs," Fawcett said.
"We hadn't beaten Albury all season.
"But it was just one of those days: the weather was great, the crowd was electric and it was two good teams that deserved to be there.
"We were down by five during the final quarter but managed to rally around one another and win by three.
"That was just massive and the emotions there were insane, taking some clutch shots right at the end where you just pray 'please go in!'
"No matter what the result, I knew it was going to be my last game of netball but the girls didn't know.
"You can see it on the footage, the last minute where I knew 'OK, we're up by three' I went to my shooter and one of my best friends, Maddie Hynes, and in tears I said to her 'I think we've done enough' and she said 'Millie, we've got a minute to go, snap back up!'
"I almost get emotional talking about it now because my parents were able to be there, my sisters and my grandmother.
"My family knew it was my last game, my husband and my kids were there and they were cheering me on and in that last minute, I stopped - to the annoyance of my team-mates - and just took it in.
"I got really emotional and fumbled a ball here or there but when you know you've won and you can take a second and absorb that...
"If it's a really close game and every second counts, you don't often get to absorb that so I'm really grateful that I had that opportunity to feel those emotions.
"It was just insane.
"You can hear it on the live stream as well, I let out this roar when I saw her get the buzzer up.
"I was shocked that we'd won because we were underdogs, so proud of the season and I knew it was my last game and what a way to finish with that group of girls."
But Fawcett wasn't finished just yet, with brief celebrations during the A-grade grand final cut short as she put her game face on for the final netball game of the day.
"I had to switch my focus again," Fawcett said.
"That was really hard, in a grand final, to know you've just won and to make that conscious effort to come back into your body and become present again for another group of girls that are about to do the same thing.
"Some had never played finals and they're nervous and they're feeding off your energy so I allowed that to come into my pre-game rev-up.
"I used the emotion I had in a positive way and really encouraged the girls to get around each other and enjoy it.
"It was a great season with B-grade.
"We lost in round one but from there, we stayed undefeated for the rest of the season.
"That was a testament to the girls because in 18 rounds, you could count on one hand the number of times we had all of our players available.
"We put a big focus this year on being a unit, not individual players, and that anyone could step on the court at any point."
You're more likely to see Fawcett playing The Astor or The Bended Elbow as the lead singer of One 2 Many Trio over the next few months than you are to bump into her at the netball but it will be hard to beat the highs of season 2022.
"It was a juggle, absolutely, and at times it was difficult," Fawcett said.
"On game days, it's tricky, you spend the first part of your day prepping to play, doing the warm-up, getting yourself in the mentality to play and then most weeks C and B-grade follow each other straight away so immediately, no matter what the result was of C-grade, if it was a close loss or win or draw, you have to park that and be present for the B-grade game, getting my girls revved up, looking at my match-ups.
"But if you love the game and you love the club, whilst it's not easy, you're able to do it and just get the job done.
"Luckily we were able to gel together, peak at the right time and make some magic happen."
