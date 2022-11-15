"On game days, it's tricky, you spend the first part of your day prepping to play, doing the warm-up, getting yourself in the mentality to play and then most weeks C and B-grade follow each other straight away so immediately, no matter what the result was of C-grade, if it was a close loss or win or draw, you have to park that and be present for the B-grade game, getting my girls revved up, looking at my match-ups.

