Boss Boxing duo Jason O'Rourke and Jake Hruz take home gold medals

By Liam Nash
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 9:27am
Boss Boxing gold medal winners Jason O'Rourke (left) and Jake Hruz (right) alongside coach Corey Pyle. They are back on home soil and right into training for the next event.

A pair of Border boxing talents have bobbed and weaved their way to international medals in Wales.

