A pair of Border boxing talents have bobbed and weaved their way to international medals in Wales.
Fighting out of Wodonga gym Boss Boxing were Jason O'Rourke and Jake Hruz, who travelled to the World Kickboxing Association Championships where a number of fighting disciplines were contested.
O'Rourke, 24, edged out fellow Australian Brad Verfuth by decision in the gold medal match, and said there was no better feeling than bringing back the prize to the Border.
"It was an unreal feeling actually, it's something you sort of sit there and think 'wow'," he said.
"When I first started boxing I didn't even think of coming this far, but it's an amazing achievement and I was stoked for myself and the gym as well.
"It shows the work that our coaches are putting is coming through and is starting to show on all of us.
"It was definitely a bit more challenging not having our coach or any of our support staff there, but the group we had with us was absolutely phenomenal."
Hruz, 17, was given a much easier route to the podium's pinnacle in comparison, with the opponents he'd lined up to fight pulling out due to injury.
But he wasn't going to leave without getting in the ring.
The youngster threw on the gloves to take on Scotsman Ben Findlay, who had more than 100 kickboxing fights beneath his belt.
Despite a narrow loss, O'Rourke noted his fellow Boss Boxing graduate gave a great account of himself.
"He really took it to him, he had a really good fight and only just lost on points," he said.
"Considering he's only had four fights and he went in against someone who was older and heavier, he done really well."
Next up for the pugilistic pair is the Victorian Titles, where Hruz will glove up for the Junior Welterweight belt on November 20.
O'Rourke was slated to defend his Victorian Cruiserweight crown, but a hand injury sustained in Wales has forced him to pull out of the event in preparation for December's Australian Titles.
