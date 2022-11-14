Albury's Alexis Pritchard has taken out the state championship in her first event at that level.
Representing Albury Little Athletics Centre in the under-9 category of the State Combined Event Championships at Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne, Pritchard finished top of the pile out of 65 athletes.
Club-mate Tanamai Szirom, competing in the under-12 girls class, claimed her third silver medal in as many years after an outstanding competition.
Albury Little Athletics had several other representatives, with Max Kimball placing 38th in the U12 boys, Maddy Kimball 25th in the U10 girls and Hamish Sommerfield fifth in the multiclass U13-16 boys event.
The centre is hosting region relays on December 3, the event serving as qualifying for the state relays in February.
