YOUR SAY: Makes sense to ask patients what they want from a new hospital

The prospect of a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga is tantalising. For the many citizens on both sides of the border who have needed hospitalisation in the past, this cannot occur soon enough.
However, before the bureaucrats get too far involved, it might be a sensible idea to ask those who are likely to require its services, just what a new hospital might entail.
As a patient and a concerned family member on many occasions on both sides of the border, the flaws of both services, as far as the physical aspects of these buildings, are many.
I would suggest that before architects get their hands on it, it might be useful to establish a broadly representative group of citizens to explore what might work for them as the consumers (and ultimate funders) of this service.
No doubt medical and nursing professionals will have their say, and rightly so, but having agonised on many occasions over cramped and noisy conditions, poor bathing and toilet facilities, inadequate temperature, sound and light control, and the lack of privacy for both patient and supporting family members, much could be improved.
With the severe storms and floodwaters that we are presently experiencing it should be a reminder that this push towards renewable energy will cost close to a trillion dollars but many of the problems with the existing power network infrastructure will remain.
After the Ash Wednesday bushfire in 1983 it was recommended that power lines should be installed underground to reduce the risk of starting a bushfire and potentially escalating the fire areas. This recommendation was probably not taken up by any political party probably due to the cost.
But that cost would have been recouped due to the many disasters that we have experienced since then.
An example was recently when power network infrastructure was damaged which supplies to the North Wangaratta area. Note this is only five to seven kilometres from the Wangaratta shopping centre.
Think instead of installing these wind farms in remote areas; it would make good engineering sense to install them in areas such as off Brighton and Manly Beaches as these high tension power lines would not need duplicating as they can feed directly into the local power grid.
This would make a huge savings on this transition towards renewable energy and these savings could be used to upgrade the existing regional power infrastructure to a more reliable network.
