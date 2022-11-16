The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Makes sense to ask patients what they want from a new hospital

By Letters to the Editor
November 16 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The physical flaws of Albury and Wodonga hospitals are many, one reader says. Picture by James Wiltshire

Patients, families experience flaws

The prospect of a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga is tantalising. For the many citizens on both sides of the border who have needed hospitalisation in the past, this cannot occur soon enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.