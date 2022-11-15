In 1992, a new Border craft group had to reach 30 members in order to join the state body.
By November that year this target had been met, and the Albury-Wodonga branch of The Embroiderers Guild Victoria continues today.
The embroiderers originally met at Marianella nursing home (now Mercy Place) and later moved to the masonic hall in North Albury.
Seven founding members were honoured at the anniversary, including Sue Fox who first learned the basics of embroidery from her mother.
"I thought I knew how to embroider and then I came here and found out, oh my God, I know nothing," she said with a laugh.
Now, 30 years later, she teaches different types of embroidery to people.
"It's been very much a learning journey and building up experience," Mrs Fox said.
Branch president Marg Grigsby said the group had about 45 members, with former members and guests also invited to yesterday's event.
"It's mindful stitching, you relax and just let it run," Mrs Grigsby said.
Mrs Fox agreed some techniques required greater attention to detail but in others "you can just go with the flow".
"Just let it happen, so there's something to suit everybody whether they want to do traditional embroidery techniques or try something a bit out there," she said.
But the craft itself isn't the only asset.
"Being part of this group, I think, is just as important as what we do."
