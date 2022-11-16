The Border Mail

Some top garden planning tips to bring in the birds

By Jenny Indian
November 16 2022 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mixed planting of native and exotic plants in a suburban garden. In this day and age, gardeners shouldn't feel restricted to strictly having either a native or non-native garden. Picture by Kirsten Coates

A friend of mine recently lamented that when she planned her garden, she failed to take into account the importance of planting native vegetation to attract native birds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.