A need for a Swahili language interpreter has delayed the sentencing of a drink-driving learner with a blood alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit for someone fully licensed.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered that a duty report on John Itulu be prepared by NSW Community Corrections.
The report will consider the possibility of non-jail options for the the 28-year-old Wodonga man.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The turnaround for such a report is usually a matter of a few hours.
But Ms McLaughlin said the interpreter requirement meant more time was needed, so she instead adjourned sentencing to next Monday.
Itulu, of Wigg Street, pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Sue Robey, to charges of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, learner driver not accompanied and not display "L" plates.
"Ms Robey," Ms McLaughlin said, "this is a very serious example of a high-range drink-driving. I will order a duty report."
The court was told that Itulu was driving a black Ford Focus east on Nevada Street, Springdale Heights, on October 28 when he crashed about 9.50pm.
Police said Itulu was trying to negotiate a right-hand turn at the T-intersection with Kemp Street when "he lost control" of his car and crashed into a light pole.
He had another man, a suspended driver, sitting next to him.
Nearby residents heard the crash and called police.
Itulu failed a preliminary breath test, then provided a breath analysis reading at the Albury police station of 0.256.
He had downed four or five full-strength beer stubbies between 6pm and 9.45pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.