Teenager accused of murder told 'we love you' by supporters in Albury court

Supporters have called out their love for an Albury teenager accused of murder just as he was about to be returned to his cell.
Glenn Bruce Dutton was clearly distressed when he appeared in Albury Local Court on Tuesday after being charged over his half-brother's death.
Police were called on Sunday night to an address in Crisp Street, Albury, where they found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Isaac Morgan-Wise was rushed to Albury hospital and underwent surgery, but died of his injuries on Monday about 1.45am
Dutton will be held in custody as a "vulnerable" inmate.
That came after magistrate Sally McLauglin ordered this be noted in a warrant involving Dutton.
The 18-year-old appeared bewildered when he fronted the court via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
Dressed in prison greens, the curly-haired Dutton quietly sobbed and occasionally dropped forward in his seat.
Ms McLauglin made note of Dutton's mild to moderate intellectual disability.
That came after a submission by defence lawyer Curtis Penning.
Mr Penning said Dutton had also been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Dutton was arrested and charged after Albury police attended the Crisp Street residence on Sunday just before 8pm.
Police seized a knife from the home and said this would now be subject to forensic analysis.
Dutton, who had at least six supporters in court on Tuesday, is facing a single domestic violence-related charge of murder.
On the mention of his matter coming to an end, one woman called out "love you Glenn" and a man called out "love you buddy".
No application was made for bail, but Mr Penning indicated one was likely within the next couple of weeks once further information was obtained.
Ms McLauglin ordered a brief of evidence be served by January 17, for a next mention on January 24.
