Albury 18-year-old charged with fatal stabbing of half-brother might apply for bail

By Nigel McNay
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
Teenager accused of murder told 'we love you' by supporters in Albury court

Supporters have called out their love for an Albury teenager accused of murder just as he was about to be returned to his cell.

