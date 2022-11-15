More than 80 millimetres of rain across Albury-Wodonga in recent days has seen the region record its wettest ever spring.
Rainfall figures at Albury Airport exceeded 500 millimetres on Monday, with November's total at 160.4mm as of 9am yesterday, also a record for the month, which is only at the halfway mark.
It's the fourth straight month this year to have more than 100mm fall with 110mm in August, 144.2mm in September, while a massive 198mm came down in October.
Since Bureau of Meteorology records were kept at Albury Airport, the highest spring rainfall tally was in 1992 at 436.3mm, which was also the last year where all three months of the season received at least 100mm each.
Wodonga figures date back to 1898, with the next wettest spring in 1917 at 389.6mm.
Meteorologist Jonathan How said rainfall across the weekend was as expected.
"We did see some quite impressive storms move through, first on Sunday morning, which brought in 41 millimetres at Albury Airport and 38 millimetres at Wodonga," he said.
"After that, we did see another 43 millimetres at Albury Airport (on Sunday night) and the sum of all that does mean it is now the wettest November on record.
"The previous record was actually last year at 132 millimetres, but so far this month, Albury has picked up over 160 millimetres and we're only halfway through the month.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Records at the airport go back to 1973, so it's fairly significant in terms of what we've seen across the region."
Mr How said the rain wasn't as widespread across the North East.
"As with all thunderstorms, you can get a huge dump of rain, but just up the road, sometimes it can be very little and that's what we did see," he said.
"Near Tallangatta at Huon, they saw 59mm, but over at Hunters Hill (in the Tallangatta Valley) there was just 22mm, so there was quite a large contrast with the rainfall totals through there.
"With Sunday's storm, we did see 43 millimetres at Albury, but towards Wagga places only had five to 10 millimetres."
Mr How urged residents across the region to remain on high alert with moderate flooding occurring along the Kiewa River at Bandiana.
"There looks to be more showers and storms this weekend, so we're telling people to take care, keep an eye on the warnings and follow SES advice," he added.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.