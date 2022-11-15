The Border Mail
Lavington's Nathan Brown suffers torn Achilles against Corowa

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
Lavington's Nathan Brown defends in last season's preliminary final against North, but he's unlikely to have that opportunity, due to injury.

Lavington and Riverina all-rounder Nathan Brown's season is almost certainly over after confirmation he tore his Achilles against Corowa last Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

