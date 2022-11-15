Lavington and Riverina all-rounder Nathan Brown's season is almost certainly over after confirmation he tore his Achilles against Corowa last Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The worst fears were confirmed and Brown, who turns 27 tomorrow, will require surgery to repair the tendon.
"Once surgery is done, I won't be able to put weight on my left foot for up to six weeks and then I'll be seeing the physios for two to three months," he said.
"I work as a concreter so I won't be able to work for a few months."
It's terrible luck for Brown, who was a certainty for Riverina selection.
"I'm so disappointed for him and it's not just his cricket, it affects everything," Riverina coach Trent Ball added.
Ball suggested the classy all-rounder was on the verge of higher honours.
"The last three or four years he's been in the mix for NSW Country, he was only one good tournament away from making that team," he offered.
And although he hasn't broken through to the highest level a country-based player in the state can at open-age level, Brown has gained a reputation among the other zones with his power hitting and clever medium-fast bowling.
"When we made the final two years ago he was our best bowler over the four games," Ball praised.
"He's one of those guys that the higher level he plays, the more he can step up."
Riverina suffered a 67-run loss to Newcastle in the NSW Country Championship at Goulburn.
Brown, Theo Valeri and Ben Mitchell bowled superbly through the middle stages as the mighty Newcastle went half an innings without hitting a boundary, albeit on a slow outfield at Seiffert Oval.
An opening eight-over spell by Brown was outstanding as he finished with 2-43 from nine overs.
And at club level, Brown has been having that impact for many years.
"Everyone in the comp knows what he's capable of, so that fear factor for opposition sides might be taken away a little bit," Panthers' captain Dave Tassell admitted.
Pace bowler Tassell, himself, is battling a shoulder issue.
"I've had a torn rotator cuff and bursitis issues, but I had a cortisone shot yesterday (Monday), so fingers crossed that comes good," he revealed.
The loss of Brown and Tassell's injury concerns will test the club's depth.
"Something we've prided ourselves on in the last few years is having that junior structure to bring players up and play a role."
The Panthers start their post-Brown stint with East Albury and St Patrick's.
