FORMER Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton hopes a report to Victoria's Local Government Minister will show citizens have been wrong to accuse the council of a lack of transparency.
Amid debate on the government's monitor at Monday's council meeting, Cr Poulton defended the city's record on openness.
He pointed to new boss Matt Hyde being "a very transparent CEO" and resolutions of confidential council agenda items now being released to the public.
"What I'm hoping is when that report comes through to the minister and when the community get their eyes on it and read it, they go 'you know what we were wrongly accusing them or we were of doubt'," Cr Poulton said referring to the findings that monitor Janet Dore will present after having been appointed to address governance and behaviour.
He then spoke of probes by Victoria's anti-corruption body and the Ombudsman, who found the council overcharged on waste fees.
"You've had IBACs, you've had Ombudsmans, you've now got monitors - the things that don't look great within the community aren't necessarily the case of what happens behind closed doors and I would like to thank the staff that have worked to date, often without a fully resourced staff base....for sticking with us," Cr Poulton said.
He also noted that for 50 per cent of the current term, the council had been operating with six members rather than its full complement of seven due to resignations and maternity and sick leave.
The other five councillors at Monday's meeting also spoke well of Ms Dore, who watched on while wearing a face mask and sitting at the horseshoe table for councillors and executives.
Mr Hyde revealed a further $4800 had been spent by the council to meet Ms Dore's expenses since the end of August.
