The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Councillor Kev Poulton flags what he expects in report to Victorian government from city's overseer

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 16 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kev Poulton in a sliding doors moment on Monday night as he enters the Wodonga council chamber after discussions about the city's leader. Picture by Mark Jesser

FORMER Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton hopes a report to Victoria's Local Government Minister will show citizens have been wrong to accuse the council of a lack of transparency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.