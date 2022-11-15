Eventually, 2 iced coffees thieved from North Albury service station cost man $712

A magistrate has castigated a man who stole two bottles of iced coffee while serving a sentence in the community.
Sally McLaughlin told James Henry Lawton off as the Wagga man appeared in Albury Local Court via a video link to custody.
He was behind bars awaiting a bail application on other, unrelated matters.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It is completely bewildering, sir, why someone would commit such a stupid offence ... ," Ms McLaughlin told Lawton, who the court heard was serving an intensive corrections order.
Lawton, 31, pleaded guilty to a single charge of shoplifting.
Ms McLaughlin granted him bail on the other charges of possess a prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.
Those other charges were adjourned to November 23.
In regard to the shoplifting, the court was told the incident - on September 28 at 3.37am - was captured on high-definition cameras.
That was when Lawton was seen to get out of a white Hyundai i30, which had been parked out the front of the APCO service station in Mate Street, North Albury.
Police said Lawton stood out on the footage because he was wearing bright red pants and a large black jacket.
Lawton walked inside the store, grabbed the two bottles of iced coffee from the fridge section, looked around, put a bottle in each of his pockets and left.
He "clearly makes no attempt" to pay.
Lawton then walked away from the store, along Logan Road.
Police collected the CCTV footage from the store on October 5 and Lawton was arrested later that same day over an unrelated matter.
They said the store owners were seeking $12 compensation for the stolen drinks, which Ms McLaughlin ordered Lawton to pay.
He was convicted and fined $700.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.