The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man slammed over late-night thieving in North Albury given he is on court order

By Albury Court
November 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eventually, 2 iced coffees thieved from North Albury service station cost man $712

A magistrate has castigated a man who stole two bottles of iced coffee while serving a sentence in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.