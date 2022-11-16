An Albury soft plastics remanufacturer is frustrated at the lack of support from all levels of government, with "little old ladies" buying more recycled products than multi-billion-dollar agencies.
David Hodge from Albury-based soft plastics remanufacturer Plastic Forests said a lack of demand from businesses, governments and individuals had seen his business struggle to sell its products.
And as a major soft plastic recycling company REDcycle pauses collection, he said the lack of transparency is obscuring the procurement practices of governments.
The plant has capacity to divert and recycle 6000 tonnes of soft plastics each year, including industrial and agricultural materials such as used silage film.
However, he said the limited demand for the heavy duty, largely industrial products the plant produced was the biggest challenge, particularly without follow through from councils, government and industry.
"It is not recycled because it comes through my factory, it is only recycled when someone buys a product with it in it," Mr Hodge said.
"The federal government, state government and local government all need to participate and they do not."
Mr Hodge recommended stewardship be introduced to measure and track accountability, a program similar to drumMUSTER or Paintback.
"This is adequately funding the back-end recycling. We have not seen that implemented for soft plastics and that is the big wake up call now. We need a fully funded, properly run soft plastics stewardship program," Mr Hodge said.
"When you have a voluntary system, you have the good people doing the right thing and the bad people doing nothing. Everybody has to do their equal lifting and their equal contribution to the circularity.
"We have a long-lasting Australian-made, Australian-recycled soft plastics super-strong product but the council just say, "Oh, the architect or the engineer said we'll put down a rubber wheel stop" and they all come from China. It is a joke," he said.
Councils including AlburyCity and Wangaratta Council have made purchases from Plastic Forests, including pickets and fence posts.
Mr Hodge said purchasing recycled materials needed to be laid out in procurement policies for transparency and tracking.
"They have bought some other products, not as much as I would like. Not as much as what I'm paying in my rates," Mr Hodge said.
"We have little old ladies who buy more garden bed kits than a $40-billion federal government expenditure agency.
"It is crazy. It is heartbreaking."
AlburyCity's Social and Sustainable Procurement Policy states it will give procurement preference to sustainable products and services with lower environmental impacts.
However, no reporting on its previous or planned consumption of remanufactured goods was made available before publication.
"We are trying to promote the circular economy as much as possible. The only way to do that is to do it yourself and demonstrate to people that you are serious," Cr Thurley said.
