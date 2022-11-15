A charming village backdrop, cosy historic hall and bustling little community full of colourful characters could well be a setting straight from one of Agatha Christie's famous novels.
And indeed so it came to be that Jindera would become the centre of a dastardly murder mystery.
Now, while there was no real-life crime to solve, there were plenty of thrilling twists, turns and drama in the newly formed Jindera Theatrical Society's production of Spider's Web recently.
With four sell-out shows (out of six) and more than 600 people through the doors of the Jindera School of Arts Hall, organisers have declared the event a dazzling success.
The production, a fundraiser for a new multi-purpose hall for the town, is the creative work of director Kieran Williams, producer (cum-lighting guru) Daniel Clark and assistant director (cum-sound guru) Michael Green as well as a seriously talented cast of local actors.
It comes on the back of the successful staging of another Agatha Christie classic, The Mousetrap, earlier this year.
Williams, 37, a drama/arts teacher with St Mary MacKillop College Jindera, said they'd had "so much fun" with The Mousetrap that the impetus was created to start a local theatre society.
"We just love that historic hall," he enthused.
"We wanted to come up with a way to get people to come and enjoy the hall - it's a great all-round experience.
"It's also been nice to do something here in Jindera - that's the feedback we've had from the community."
And the penchant for murder mystery plays?
"It's something the audience can really engage with - I got a real kick out of the chatter at intermission as people were trying to solve the mystery," Williams said.
"Then to hear the audible gasps when things were finally revealed ...."
Williams, who describes himself as a "Sydney refugee", started teaching at the college about seven years ago, moved to Jindera three years ago, and hasn't looked back.
He "fell into" teaching drama and discovered a real passion for helping develop the students' acting skills and their self-confidence.
"I love putting on shows with the kids - it's great to see them grow," he said.
"The memories endure way beyond the show."
Williams said the theatre society would aim for at least one production a year.
"We are limited in terms of budget," he conceded.
But one thing they are not short of is acting talent!
Even the "small but significant" cameo from Jindera's unofficial mayor "Postman Pat" (Pat Hayes) in the recent show has brought a delicious "celebrity" to the local theatre scene.
