The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Riverina names eight Cricket Albury-Wodonga players for carnival

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tallangatta's Sam Stephens is one of eight Cricket Albury-Wodonga players selected for Riverina in the NSW Country Championship, which starts next week.

Riverina cricket selectors have named a new-look squad for the NSW Country Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.