Riverina cricket selectors have named a new-look squad for the NSW Country Championship.
Eight Cricket Albury-Wodonga players have been selected, including Tallangatta left-arm quick Sam Stephens and Lavington teenager Oscar Lyons.
The latter is one of only four to remain from last season's series, joining club team-mate Chris Galvin, Griffith's Haydn Pascoe and talented Temora product Hamish Starr.
"You have to play two players under 23, but we've got five," coach Trent Ball revealed.
"Oscar showed last season what he's capable of with his 53 not out against Greater Illawarra, he won us the game, so he was first picked."
Riverina won one of the three games last season, but it faces an even tougher pool as Central Coast has replaced Illawarra.
Orange is scheduled to host the carnival from November 25.
The team is: Sam Gainsford (c), Hamish Starr, Darcy Irvine (all Wagga), Haydn Pascoe (Griffith), Chris Galvin, Drew Cameron, Ben Fulford, Oscar Lyons, Corey McCarthy, Sam Stephens, Luke Backhouse (CAW).
