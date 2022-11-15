A pothole that appeared just outside of Rutherglen on Sunday has split into what police described yesterday as "a massive ravine".
Rutherglen policeman Mick Savage said on Tuesday he was shocked at how quickly the hole at Gooramadda Road had widened.
"It's massive - it's six metres wide, six metres deep and the last time I looked the sides were still caving in," Sergeant Savage said.
"We've put barricades on both sides and it's like a creek is running through it.
"The roads are closed on either sides and I'd urge people to exercise great caution when driving anywhere near that.
"I'd urge people to drive very carefully anywhere on the roads to the conditions, the way they are at the moment - roads are closed for a reason."
Angry Gooramadda Road residents said they were weren't shocked to see the road destroyed, having campaigned for years to have it upgraded to withstand heavy traffic from B-double trucks.
Anthony Morris, whose property is just 100m from the damaged section, said what was spotted as a pothole on Sunday quickly became a sinkhole, then a ravine after heavy rainfall.
"Locals have been campaigning for years to have Gooramadda Road upgraded - we knew this was coming," Mr Morris said.
Another resident, Mick Humphries, who lives five kilometres from the damaged section, said there had been five deaths due to poor road conditions on the road since trucks began using it nine years ago.
"In 2013, the road was opened to B-double trucks but it was only designed to take school buses," Mr Humphries said.
"That's one sinkhole that's there now - there's going to be a lot more.
"We have also been campaigning to have the speed limit reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h - the combination of speed and heavy traffic has greatly degraded the condition of the road.
"I'm not blaming the truck drivers, I'm just saying the design of the road was not purpose-built to handle so much traffic, especially from big, heavy vehicles.
"All it did when it was opened to B-doubles was take all the traffic from the state road, the Riverina Highway, and it put that traffic onto this council road."
Resident Danny Glasgow said he understood trucks had been using the road as a short cut from Wodonga to Wahgunya.
"It's turned into a very busy route and this was never planned or catered for," he said.
"The road was designed to take relatively small school buses of about 14 tonne - now we have quad-axle B-doubles rolling down there, trucks that can weigh up to 90 tonnes. Of course the road is going to deteriorate when you put that much pressure on it.
"If they built a proper freight route, upgraded the roads to handle the freight movement, it would solve the problem."
Indigo Council said it had closed Gooramadda Road soon after the sinkhole had been reported.
"The closure will be in place until a full engineering assessment can be undertaken and we'll provide a further update once this is complete," the council said.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but safety is our number one priority."
