The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga Saints and Mitta United granted extra player points by AFLNEB

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFLNEB recently handed down its player points allocation for next year.

Only two Tallangatta and District league clubs will have additional player points next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.