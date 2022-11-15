Only two Tallangatta and District league clubs will have additional player points next year.
Wodonga Saints have been granted an extra six points and will have the maximum number of 46.
While Mitta United has 44 - an additional four points.
The remainder of the competition will have the standard 40 points.
Wooden spooners Wahgunyah, who endured a winless season, didn't apply for any extra points.
Clubs who feel that they have a strong case to warrant additional points must apply to the AFLNEB.
Wodonga Saints finished eleventh this season with a 2-16 record.
Mitta United only fared marginally better, finishing 10th with four wins from 18 matches.
However the Blues are expected to be the league's big improvers after recently signing Jarrod Hodgkin.
Ethan Redcliffe, Jake Hodgkin, Jett Smith and Tom and Ben Gardner are also new arrivals.
