A pair of Albury Thunder players have reflected on their visit to one of rugby league's greatest institutions.
Earlier this month, Reece Clegg and Jeremy Wiscombe were invited to train with Melbourne Storm, placed in the cut and thrust of an NRL environment for a week.
They'll do it all again in February, with the added incentive of training alongside the Storm's Australian National Team members following their break at the Rugby League World Cup, as well as revered mentor Craig Bellamy.
But the lasting high of their recent jaunt is not lost on Clegg, who's first rubbing of shoulders with some of the code's most immortal figures was surreal.
"Ryan Hinchcliffe and Billy Slater took us for training sessions, it was hard to sit there and not be starstruck," he said.
"They're treating you like you're a Melbourne Storm player and you're just like 'oh jesus', just trying not to be a fan.
"The experience was eye opening, that was for sure.
"It's their whole life, it's not just a sport they play on the weekend; they're so dedicated."
The week of training was Clegg's second stint in a Storm environment.
The 22-year-old front rower had a chance to play for the Melbourne outfits' reserve grade team in a practice match against Newcastle Knights last year, alongside fellow Thunder players Bronson Meehan and Harry Reicher.
But this was a whole different ball game.
"You do fitness until you're absolutely buggered and then they make you wrestle when you're at absolute fatigue," he said.
"Then, as soon as you begin to catch a bit of your breath back, they flog you again. Then they make you wrestle again.
"That wrestling session was hands down the hardest thing I've done in my life.
"In the wrestling session, for me being a front rower and that being a specialty for me, to be able to match it with them and finish it, I'm pretty proud of myself.
"Especially without me having done it before and them doing it their whole lives."
Physical conditioning was a large portion of the training regime, but for Clegg, what elevated the Storm camp above anything else was the technical element of their training.
"We did meetings and video sessions, they take notes in the session and go out and discuss them on the field - everything's videoed," he said.
"Every video session I've had my notepad, it'll really help us if I can bring all that back (to the Thunder).
"I've tried to bring as much back as I can."
While Clegg had previously had thrown on Storm colours for a practice match, for 21-year-old Wiscombe, it was a completely fresh experience.
Like his fellow Thunder teammate, the young hooker was elated to meet one of the game's greats.
"It was pretty cool meeting Billy (Slater) for the first time, he's a top bloke and he knows a lot about footy," he said.
"He moves like he's still playing."
Impressed by the professionalism on display during the camp, like Clegg, Wiscombe was keen to relay the gems of wisdom passed on by the Storm leaders.
"The skillset is heaps more (full on) than what we have around at Group Nine," he said.
"Some of the drills were handy and we could do them at training.
"Last season probably wasn't my best, just in and off the bench, so this season I'm hoping to get a starting position, work on my skills and play eyes up footy.
"The game of rugby league is pretty simple, you've just got to ace the simple stuff and you'll be right."
With a newfound injection of belief delivered by their trip and another in the works, the pair is keen to impress in next year's Group Nine Rugby League season.
