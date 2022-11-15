The Border Mail
North East metal worker Benjamin Gilbert secures national landscape award for playground design

By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 15 2022 - 6:58pm, first published 4:06pm
Metal worker Benjamin Gilbert at his production shed with a fish he has made for a Horsham playground. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A GIANT metal dragon has given Yackandandah artisan Ben Gilbert a career peak.

