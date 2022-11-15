A GIANT metal dragon has given Yackandandah artisan Ben Gilbert a career peak.
The 50-metre long creature is the star of a playground which has won this year's Australian Institute of Landscape Architects national award for play spaces.
Arcadia Dragon Park at Officer, in south-eastern Melbourne, is part of an estate developed by the Satterley Group.
Mr Gilbert, who was on a beach in the South Pacific when news of the prize emerged, was delighted.
"It's the biggest highlight of our career," he said.
"It's a hard one to win because you've got developers throwing $5 million at playgrounds and in Western Australia the lottery funds them."
Also successful at the awards was Albury Council's David Street skatepark makeover which collected prizes in the categories of parks and open space and regional achievement.
Albury Public School's greenspace project was a finalist, losing to an urban forest in Perth in the community contribution category.
