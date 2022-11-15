The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Masseuse charged with sexual offences after alleged incident in Albury

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masseuse charged with sexual offences after alleged incident in Albury

A masseuse has been charged with sexual offences following an alleged incident at an Albury business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.