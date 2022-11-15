LABOR party election helper Chip Eling is recovering in hospital after having an operation on his broken leg.
He was injured on Monday while handing out how-to-vote cards outside Wodonga's Victorian election prepoll station.
A disgruntled voter pushed him and he fell down.
Benambra Labor candidate Mark Tait said Mr Eling had surgery to repair a broken thigh bone on Tuesday morning.
He said election rivals and well-wishers from near and far had shared their concern for Mr Eling.
"We're saying to volunteers 'just be careful, if somebody wants to be argumentative don't engage with them'," Mr Tait said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, the early vote hub in Wodonga defied a Victoria-wide trend which saw a 50 per cent jump in opening day voters for prepolling.
On Monday, 1226 ballots were lodged compared to 1262 on the first day of voting for the 2018 election.
Another 1159 were lodged across Tuesday until 4pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.