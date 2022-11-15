The Border Mail
Tree crushes Yackandandah Football Netball Club's netball storage shed

By Andrew Moir
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 4:31pm
Yackandandah's netball storage shed was crushed by a tree, while Corowa-Rutherglen and Wahgunyah have also been impacted. Pictures (centre and top left) by James Wiltshire

Yackandandah Football Netball Club president Andrew Lawson says somebody would have been killed, if they had been in the club's netball storage shed when a tree crushed it.

