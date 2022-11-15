Yackandandah Football Netball Club president Andrew Lawson says somebody would have been killed, if they had been in the club's netball storage shed when a tree crushed it.
The cargo container was destroyed when a large pine tree fell, most likely from the impact of the region's unusually wet spring.
"It's just lucky no one was in there," Lawson admitted.
"We will now have to look to get something up and operating before the next season."
The incident is just one of a handful of freakish events tormenting so many around the region, including football-netball clubs.
Corowa-Rutherglen has posted pictures of its flooded clubrooms on social media, while Wahgunyah is facing the same prospect as its fellow Murray River-based club with water just 30cms from the front door by early afternoon yesterday.
"We're holding our breath, hoping it won't get in there (into the clubrooms), however the way the river's rising, we can't see that we'll miss it," Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore suggested.
"We trained there (Wahgunyah Recreation Reserve) only Thursday, we never would have thought it would get to the clubrooms, it didn't get there in 2016 and as far as we know in the history of the club, it's never been close to it."
Roos' head of football Craig Spencer has seen the clubrooms flooded twice in his 40-plus years around the club, which was in 2016.
But despite the gut-wrenching circumstances, there's been some positivity.
"Barry Sullivan (Wangaratta Rovers football operations manager) and their thirds coach have reached out to help, as has (Albury stalwart) Paul Joss and the Albury Football Club," he said.
Spencer and Sullivan have been friends for years.
"Having your clubrooms and oval flooded, that's a horrible set of circumstances," Sullivan explained.
"Our committee met and we believe the right thing is to offer any support, I'm sure we'll get some players that will roll up their sleeves."
