UPDATE, 12.30pm:
Watch and act - Ovens River downstream of Rocky Point including at Wangaratta
Victoria SES has updated the Moderate flood warning issued at 6.07pm on Tuesday
Moderate flooding is continuing along the Ovens River at Wangaratta.
The Ovens River at Wangaratta is currently at 12.54 metres and steady, with moderate flooding.
The Ovens River at Wangaratta is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (12.40m) during Wednesday and into Thursday.
Rainfall has now eased, and no significant rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Wednesday into Thursday.
Watch and act - Mitta Mitta River at Tallandoon
Victoria SES has updated the Watch and Act message issued at 12.11pm Tuesday.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Mitta Mitta River downstream at Tallandoon.
River levels peaked Tuesday afternoon and are now falling slowly.
Minor flooding is occurring at Colemans.
The Mitta Mitta River at Tallandoon peaked at 5.26 metres around 3:00 pm Tuesday November 15 and is currently at 5.22 metres and falling slowly, with moderate flooding.
The Mitta Mitta River at Tallandoon is likely to remain above the moderate flood level (4.90m) over the next few days.
Watch and act - Kiewa River Downstream of Mongans Bridge
Victoria SES has updated the Watch and Act message issued at 3.58pm on Tuesday..
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is currently at 3.39 metres and steady, with minor flooding. The Kiewa River at Kiewa (main stream) is likely to remain above the minor flood level (3.30m) for the next few days.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is currently at 3.12 metres and falling slowly, with moderate flooding. The Kiewa River at Bandiana is expected to fall below the moderate flood level (3.10m) Wednesday afternoon.
Rainfall has now eased, and no significant rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Wednesday into Thursday.
EARLIER:
A number of emergency warnings remain current on Wednesday, owing to continued flooding.
Watch and act - Corowa low-lying area
The NSW State Emergency Service advises people to avoid the following areas due to current impacts from renewed moderate flooding:
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Murray River at Corowa peaked at 8.11 metres around 09:45 pm Monday and is falling, with moderate flooding.
The Murray River at Corowa may remain above the moderate flood level (5.90 m) until the end of November.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low-lying areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
Allow more time to travel between destinations or change your plans to avoid affected areas.
Watch and act - Jingellic to Hume Weir
The NSW SES advises people in the following area of Hume Dam between Jingellic and Hume Weir not to enter floodwater due to current rising floodwaters, with minor flooding.
"You should monitor the situation as it is constantly changing," the SES says.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Murray River at Jingellic peaked at 5.76 metres around 10am Tuesday November 15 and is falling slowly.
The Murray River at Jingellic is likely to fall below the moderate flood level (5.50 m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
Watch and act - Bringenbrong
The NSW SES advises people in the area of Bringenbrong not to enter floodwater due to current rising, minor flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises minor flooding is occurring at Bringenbrong.
Murray River at Bringenbrong is falling slowly, and is likely to remain above the minor flood level (3m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low-lying areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
Watch and act - Bundalong
Victoria SES issued a moderate flood warning for Bundalong at 7.28pm Tuesday.
This was issued for residents in low-lying areas along the Ovens River including the following:
"Some properties have already been inundated and further inundation is highly likely," the SES said.
"Act now - take actions immediately to protect your life and property, and move to higher ground."
