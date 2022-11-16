The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Emergency alerts, Wednesday November 16: Rain eases, flood levels steady or falling

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated November 16 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travelling by kayak proved the best option along Barkly Street, Wahgunyah, for resident Justine Smith on Monday. Picture by James Wiltshire

UPDATE, 12.30pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.