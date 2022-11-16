SOURCING fruit and vegetables in flood-ravaged Victoria and NSW is par for the course for the Border's oldest business.
Arnold's Fruit Market, which celebrates its 130th birthday this week, has survived two global pandemics and two world wars.
Arnold's Fruit Market fourth-generation operator Louise Arnold said the business had evolved to adapt to the market challenges and climate conditions.
She said prices had risen for some produce given the widespread floods.
"Prices have jumped for anything grown in the ground because there's less of it," she said.
"But we look at the positives with mangoes and cherries now coming into season.
"Some family members, customers and local producers are impacted by the flooding and we're thinking of them.
"We will continue supporting the farmers and local producers as we get through this."
Ms Arnold said the business had strong relationships with Border producers.
At the turn of the 20th century Arnold's bought produce from 13 market gardens around Albury and Lavington, later branching out to Jindera and the Kiewa Valley.
Ms Arnold said Arnold's had flourished by having a refresh every five years; in line with her late father Paul's vision.
She said the business launched online delivery orders during 2003 off the back of Paul's idea.
One of the first orders came from a man living in Monaco who had fresh produce delivered to his parents in West Wodonga.
"We're in our 19th year of home deliveries," Ms Arnold said.
"Arnold's Online is a good indicator of how my father and his father were always looking ahead.
"My father was in his early 70s at the time and he couldn't even use a computer!
"What I learnt from him was the importance of staying ahead of the game and listening to our customers."
Arnold's Fruit Market took out Victoria's Retailer of the Year Award, which was announced during August. Fresh Markets Australia's A Better Choice program ran the national competition in which consumers voted for their favourite store over three months. Arnold's also polled third nationwide.
Arnold's Fruit Market will celebrate its 130th birthday on Thursday and Friday with suppliers Valentine's Bakehouse, Gundowring Ice Cream and Jill's Cuisine on board both days.
