A Wodonga road has suffered significant damage, with a large hole closing the road in both directions.
Road crews are actively working on the giant pothole on Pearce Street.
The road will be closed in both directions between Hartwig Road and the Melrose Drive roundabout.
Wodonga Council encouraged motorists to drive with extreme caution, expecting the road to be closed until damage is repaired and to find an alternative route while repairs are under way.
"Repairs are continuing, and hopefully, the cause of the damage will be confirmed soon," the council said.
