The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga's Pearce Steet closed in both directions, find alternative route

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:52pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's road crew are on site and hopes to find the cause of the damage soon. Pictures by Wodonga Council

A Wodonga road has suffered significant damage, with a large hole closing the road in both directions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.