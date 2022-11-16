WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seeking help to find wanted people

Police are seeking help to find several people with warrants out for their arrest.
Albury man Reece James Stewart is wanted by police on one warrant.
Amina Nisha Miners also has a single warrant out for her arrest.
She is known to frequent Gerogery and Culcairn.
Miners had matters listed in Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
She also has an apprehended violence order pending in court on Tuesday next week.
Jamie Oates-Meadows, who has links to Albury and Lavington, also has one outstanding arrest warrant.
Simon Bergman is also being sought by officers from the Murray River Police District.
He has three warrants out for his arrest.
Bergman has links to Deniliquin, Swan Hill and Tooleybuc, and has a string of matters pending in the Swan Hill Magistrates Court in January.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
