The Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) riding ranks are set for a massive boost next year by the return of accomplished jockey Danny Beasley.
The 24-time group one winner plans to return home to Wagga by Christmas and be back riding in Australia early in the next year.
The talented hoop started his apprenticeship in the early 1990s under Wodonga trainer Peter Maher.
Beasley has spent the best part of the last 15 years riding in Singapore but has decided the time is right to return home and will base himself out of Wagga.
The 47-year-old has long been considering a return home and believes it is the right time to make the move.
"No, it wasn't a hard decision to make to come home, it was just a hard decision as to when. The timing," Beasley said from Singapore on Tuesday.
"When COVID was on, if things could have been a bit different, we could have been home one or two years ago but it's not easy to pack up and leave."
Beasley returned home for one season back in Australia in 2015 and based himself out of Sydney.
This time he's returning home to Wagga for what he says will be the final chapter in his riding career.
Beasley rode 14 group one winners in Australia before leaving for Sydney, including the 2003 Golden Slipper on Polar Success, along with the 2003 Doncaster and 2004 Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Grand Armee.
He admits he has no idea what to expect upon return.
"Obviously we're at home in Wagga and the one big thing is to get everyone, the wife and kids, settled," he said.
"I'm coming home with a really open mind. I actually don't really know where the opportunity will take me.
"If that's just locally, I'm happy to just poke around locally but if there are opportunities to go to town then I'd be more than appreciative.
"Whether those opportunities come, it's out of sight, out of mind at the moment, I'm not naive to think that those opportunities are going to come easily."
Beasley admits he has an ambition to transition into training.
He says the prospect of dual licencing in NSW does appeal to him and also revealed had the new stables been built at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC), he may have returned home and jumped straight into training.
"I'm just going to come back and get a feel for it. I don't see myself riding for a long time. It could be six months, it could be 12 months, it could be a couple of years," he said.
"I'm not putting myself under any pressure. I'm definitely coming back to ride because I still it."
