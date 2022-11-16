The Border Mail

Accomplished jockey Danny Beasley to return home to Wagga from Singapore and continue riding

By Matt Malone
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:52pm, first published 5:30pm
Jockey Danny Beasley started his apprenticeship under the watchful eye of Wodonga trainer Peter Maher. The 24-time group one winner plans to return to Wagga by Christmas and be back riding in Australia early in the new year.

The Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) riding ranks are set for a massive boost next year by the return of accomplished jockey Danny Beasley.

