The Border Mail

Private marquees already sold out ahead of next Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:00pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Racing Wodonga's general manager Steve Wright is hopeful of a crowd of more than 6000 for the club's Gold Cup meeting next Friday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Racing Wodonga is hoping to attract a crowd of more than 6000 for its Wodonga Gold Cup meeting next Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.