Racing Wodonga is hoping to attract a crowd of more than 6000 for its Wodonga Gold Cup meeting next Friday.
More than 5000 racegoers attended last year despite plenty of rain in the lead-up and on race morning.
Club general manager, Steve Wright, said the forecast of perfect weather and the early demand for marquees should ensure a bumper crowd.
"The private marquees are already sold out which is a fantastic result for the club," Wright said.
"There are a few spots left in the public marquees but we don't expect them to last for much longer.
"The forecast for next Friday is 25 degrees which would be perfect if we get that.
"We would love to welcome a crowd of 6000 to 7000 or possibly more.
"At the moment with the marquee bookings we are more than 2500 which is a really promising sign.
"The track is in great shape and all the surroundings are in great order.
"The stewards from Racing Victoria conducted a track inspection on Tuesday and gave it their tick of approval."
Nominations for the $100,00 Wodonga Gold Cup close at noon on Monday with weights released later that day.
ALSO IN SPORT
The club has also secured highly popular musician Diesel to perform after the last race.
Birds Of Tokyo performed after the 2019 cup which resulted in a record crowd of more than 9500.
"The club hasn't been able to get a big name musical act for the past two years because of Covid," Wright said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.